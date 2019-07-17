The Next Windows Update will Improve Home Assistant Support

With most homes having some form of ‘smart assistant’ these days, we’ve seen more and more tech products released to essentially make our homes more interactive and controllable. Admittedly, owning an Amazon Alexa myself, I generally just tend to use it for reminders and as a (very expensive) egg timer. It seems, however, that the next Windows 10 update is going to make some extra strides. Specifically, to incorporate these products into your PC.

In a report via TechSpot, the latest Insider build of Windows includes additional support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Home products!

Windows 10 Insider Build Shows Home Assistant Improvements!

While Microsoft has already attempted this to a degree with their own ‘Cortana’ assistant, both Google Home and Amazon Alexa products are significantly more popular. Perhaps that’s something to do with the fact that they are (sorry Microsoft) just better!

As part of the insider update, users will now be able to interact with their assistants from the lock screen. In other words, you will no longer specifically be tried to dealing with Cortana and her unique search return results.

When Is It Out?

At the moment, this is just part of the Insider Build. It is, however, reported to be going over very well with those users. As such, it may likely form part of their Autumn update.

There will be, as you might expect, some concerns over linking your home assistant to your PC. With the potential functionality offered, however, I daresay that many of you will end up doing it if Microsoft goes ahead with this feature.

What do you think? Do you own a home assistant? If so, which one? – Let us know in the comments!