Nvidia May Have Just Turned the 3050 Ti into the 3060!

Over the last 24-hours, there have been a lot of rather unusual developments and rumors regarding the future of both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3060 (non-Ti) graphics cards. Specifically, that Team Green’s management may have just made the decision that rather than releasing two separate GPUs, it may be simpler to just go with one particular model.

Confused? – Well, let me try and put it another way. Sources reportedly close to Nvidia are suggesting that the 3050 Ti may be scrapped. Or, more accurately, that rather than using the 3050 Ti name, it may be ‘upgraded’ (again, in name only) to being the ‘standard’ 3060 model.

Nvidia to Change the 3050 Ti into the ‘Standard’ 3060?

While this news has not been 100% confirmed, in a report via Videocardz, it is understood that following the continued development of the 3050 Ti (a graphics card that is known to have been in existence for around 2 months now) a decision has been made at Nvidia headquarters to cease development on a seperate ‘standard’ 3060 graphics card and, instead, to rebrand the 3050 Ti as the 3060.

One suggestion that has been put toward for this decision is that Nvidia reportedly considers the GA106 chipset (more specifically, it’s VRAM configuration options) to be a better ‘fit’ for the standard 3060 which, by proxy, would allow the 3050 and its now uncertain Ti variant, to go for something less potent.

Memory Variants

With this decision, it has also been suggested that the 3060 (potentially formally known as the 3050 Ti) will be released in both a 6GB and 12GB VRAM variant design with the latter expected to be launched first in early January with the former coming around late-February and if this is correct, depending on how good they are, we could have a very interesting mid-tier and/or affordable 30XX gaming GPU solution here.

Given that something is expected to be confirmed within the next few weeks though, we don’t have long before we find out if this rumor is true!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!