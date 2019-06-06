The Pokemon Company Launches Official Themed Weddings

Pokemon Themed Weddings

Having been married for nearly 10 years now, I remember all the stress that came with arranging the event and making sure (as best as possible) that everything was in place to ensure that the day went as smoothly as possible. The experience did, however, leave me with one major impression. Namely, that there is a very good argument for simply paying someone else to sort it all out for you.

The Pokemon Company, however, is surprisingly offering a very unique option for you. Namely, that they will provide you will a full Pokemon themed wedding where Pikachu’s walk with you down the aisle and even fully cater it with nerdy goodness!

I Choose You!

Now, as you might expect, this is currently only exclusively available in Japan. Given how much love there is for this franchise, however, we expect this to be a rather huge hit not just for natives, but for people all over the world looking for that weird and wonderful wedding experience.

At this point, you might be wondering how much it costs. The short answer is that we don’t know, and that’s never usually a good sign. Considering how much some people do spend on their special day, however, this may not be as bad as you might suspect.

Now Comes The Tricky Part!

So, lets presume that you’re all over this concept and you really want a wedding like this, don’t forget that there is still the biggest obstacle to overcome. Namely, convincing your significant other than this would be a great and fantastic way to get married.

If you like, you can always use the argument that it will make the event memorable as a Pikachu shows your guests to their seats. Perhaps you could even walk down the aisle to that amazing theme tune. For me, however, getting married once was enough!

What do you think? Would you like a Pokemon themed wedding? – Let us know in the comments!