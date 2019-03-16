The Punkt MP02 Costs $350 But Offers No Internet Or Apps

Punkt MP02

When it comes to picking a smartphone, what are some of the biggest factors that enter into your consideration? Is it the screen size? Memory? Do you simply have some brand or O/S loyalty?

Any way you look at it, if you’re going to spend around $350, you’re probably going to expect a bit of a performance. With the Punkt MP02, however, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Despite this rather high price tag, the smartphone is actually designed to be more than a little dumb!

No Internet – No Apps

The phone has specifically been designed to give users a ‘pure phone experience’. As such, you’ll find no app stores, no social media and you will not be able to even technically check the internet on it.

Petter Neby, the founder of Punkt has said: “If anyone wants to talk to me, they can give me a call. Other forms of communication, for example email or social media, are available when I choose to use them – and via a linked device that allows me to use them more effectively.”

The product emphasis is to ‘de-technologise’ peoples worlds. Allowing them to have a more ‘disconnected’ phone experience. No pop-up messages, no update notifications. In fairness, a factor that I do occasionally find very vexing!

So What Does It Do?

The phone has been designed to operate to make calls and send text messages. A clear emphasis, however, has been placed on making this the best, most straight-forward, method seen.

Carrying all of the features of a 15-year old Nokia is does have a few tricks up it’s sleeve. For example, while the phone cannot connect to the internet, it has high-level security (via Blackberry) and hot spot enabling. This essentially means that while you can’t connect to Facebook on it, you can use it as a wireless hot spot to hook up your laptop or tablet.

For $350, however, I think I’ll stick with my iPhone. – If you are interested, however, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!