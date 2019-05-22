The Sims 4 is Free (to Keep) from EA’s Origin Until May 28th

Although Bug on Origin Client Makes it Difficult to Claim

Electronic Arts is currently feeling generous and offering The Sims 4 for free starting May 21st through May 28th. This is the standard edition and does not include any of the add-ons. Once you claim it on your Origin account, the game is yours to keep forever.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a bug preventing users from simply adding the game to their library when using the EA’s Origin client. I have tried it a few hours ago only, and it only provides “purchase as a gift” option. So you may gift the game to a friend but not claim it for yourself.

Thankfully, there are some workarounds and I eventually managed to add it to my Origin client library.

How Can I Claim The Sims 4 for Myself via Origin?

One workaround is to add The Sims 4 first on your Origin client wishlist. Then click on the wishlist link and click on “get the game” link from there. Hopefully, EA fixes this issue but it has been several hours now and it is still not fixed. So this workaround would do for now. The other option is of course, for a friend to simply gift it to you.

The third option is to go directly to The Sims 4 product page. You should be able to add it by logging on your Origin account with your browser instead of the Origin client.

Can My PC Run The Sims 4?

Electronic Arts provides the following official minimum PC requirements:

OS : Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10 CPU : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or equivalent (For computers using built-in graphics chipsets, the game requires 2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0 GHz AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 or equivalent)

: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or equivalent (For computers using built-in graphics chipsets, the game requires 2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0 GHz AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 or equivalent) RAM : At least 2 GB RAM

: At least 2 GB RAM HARD DRIVE : At least 14 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games

: At least 14 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games VIDEO : 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

: 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better DIRECTX : DirectX 9.0c compatible

: DirectX 9.0c compatible SOUND CARD : DirectX 9.0c Compatible

: DirectX 9.0c Compatible INPUT : Keyboard and Mouse

: Keyboard and Mouse ONLINE REQUIREMENTS: Internet connection required for product activation.

Note that 32-bit OS support is ending as of June 2019. So you will need to upgrade your operating system in case you are still on an older 32-bit version.