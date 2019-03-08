The Sinking City Gets Delayed Until June

The Sinking City Gets Delayed!

When ‘The Sinking City’ first came to attention last Summer, we’ll admit that we were more than a little intrigued by the concept. The term ”

Lovecraftian” is perhaps bandied around too much. Often without much to back it up. This game, however, really seemed to be ticking that box.

Following the release of a new development video, however, Frogwares has confirmed that despite all indications pointing to a release this month, the game has now been delayed until June.

Why Has It Been Delayed?

In a nutshell, the game has largely been delayed to put some finishing touches to it. In addition, however, the studio did also make a pleasantly surprisingly admission. Namely, that there is simply too many other big releases coalescing with theirs.

“With so many games set to come out over the next few months, and after the massive AAA release overload of February, the team has decided to release their game in a less crowded time-frame. The additional time will also be spent on minor improvements and polishing the game.”

What Do We Think?

Releasing your game in a positive timeframe is clearly a very important factor. For example, EA delayed Battlefield V for over a month to give it a little ‘breathing space’ from Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption 2.

In that instance it didn’t work, but it clearly showed that EA had learned from the mistakes of the past. Most notably with Titanfall 2.

As such, if a delay will help promote a stronger launch (and a better game) then we’re with that concept 100%!

The Sinking City is now set to release on June 27th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!