The Steam Autumn Gaming Sale Goes Live

Presumably, following all of the recent Black Friday sales, your bank balance isn’t looking particularly healthy at the moment. Well, at least in terms of having any disposable income you can throw at games.

If you have, however, managed to largely escape the sales unscathed, then there is at least one more to test your resolve. Yes, the Steam Autumn Sale has officially launched!

Steam Autumn Sale

So, at this point (presuming you haven’t already scuttled off to have a look yourself) you’re probably wondering if there are any great gaming deals to be had. Well, the good news is that although this is but a drop in the ocean, we’ve picked out a few highlights.

Resident Evil 2 (Remake) – £14.84

Crysis – £2.49 (Presuming your PC can run it… #OldMemes)

Hearts of Iron IV – £13.99

Wreckfest – £13.99

Jurassic World Evolution – £6.99

Frostpunk – £11.24

F1 2019 – £22.49

Perhaps most surprising of all the deals, however, is the Steam Controller. Although I already have one, if you haven’t yet got one yourself, then for £4 this is a pretty amazing deal. Admittedly, the controller might not be great (at least not when compared to my favorite Xbox alternatives), but remember that they’re not (strictly speaking) making them anymore and can you honestly say you can get a PC game controller with this functionality for anything close to this price? I think not!

Where Can I Check It Out?

Well, presuming that you have Steam installed on your PC, a quick check of the front page should point you in the right direction. Failing which, you can check out the web link here!

What do you think? Which game do you think is the best bargain of the sale? – Let us know in the comments!