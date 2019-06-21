The Steam Summer Sale Will Start Next Week

Steam Summer Sale

Between the various online portals in which PC gamers can now look to grab a bargain, there are often various sales and events looking to crowbar open our wallets for just one more purchase. Of all of these, however, the Steam sales are without a doubt some of the biggest.

Well, it’s that time of the year again where it might be an idea to brace yourself and get ready to spend as in a report via PCGamesN, the Steam Summer Sale is set to land next week!

Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale will begin on 25th of June. — Steam Database (@SteamDB) June 18, 2019

Steam Database

The Steam Database Twitter channel has confirmed that the Steam Summer sale will launch of June 25th and, like similar prior sales, will run for at least 2 weeks. While not necessarily categorical proof, they did announce the date early last year and were proven to be correct.

If you were, therefore, out for some specific games, it might be time to start adding a few of your selections to your Wish list.

What Games Would You Like To See In The Sale?

With the seemingly ever increasing price of PC games, many people are holding off until these seasonal events to make their game purchases. I daresay that many will have a particular game in mind, however, that they would like to see hit the sale.

Well, with any luck it will and you’ll get a nice fat discount on it too. Failing which, there’s always the compulsive purchase angle to get you to buy games you never knew you wanted!

What do you think? What game would you like to see in the Steam sale? In addition, how many games do you usually buy in these events? – Let us know in the comments!