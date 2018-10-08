The Walking Dead: The Final Season Will Be Developed by Skybound Games

Telltale Games strikes a deal with Skybound Games.

We told you not too long ago that Telltale Games is about to go under and as such, some of its episodic titles would remain unfinished. One such a game is The Wolf Among us, but it looks like The Walking Dead might actually receive a fair treatment. Telltale reports that it has struck a deal with Skybound Games to finish the remaining episodes for The Walking Dead: The Final Season. This is great news for those of you who are fans of this particular game series. Some of you might be worried that since Telltale will no longer be at the helm, the game’s overall quality might suffer. I’d argue that we should give Skybound Games a chance.

After all, it’s definitely better to have a proper ending to the series than none at all.

Is there a release in sight?

At the time of writing, we don’t know anything about a possible release date. However, we’ll definitely keep you posted as we find out more. Apparently, Skybound Games has already “taken ownership” of The Walking Dead: The Final Season. As such, it’s only a matter of time before more news surfaces. Moreover, the new development team will work closely with Telltale in order to give the story a proper finish.

Are you looking forward to these new episodes?