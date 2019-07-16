The Windows May Update is Blocked on the Surface Book 2

The release of the Windows May update hasn’t entirely gone without incident. Then again, since Microsoft switched to releasing large biannual updates, there are few that have gone entirely smoothly on launch. A more recent one, for example, let to PCs getting a black boot screen error.

In a report via ZDNet, however, it seems that the May update has been causing more than a few problems with Windows 10 Microsoft Surface Book 2 systems. So much, in fact, that the update has temporarily been suspended for the systems.

Incidentally, yes, we are aware that it is now July. This does appear to be a pattern with Windows updates that name a specific month ie. actually landing months after.

Microsoft Suspends Windows May Update for Surface Book 2

So, what’s the problem I hear you ask? Well, apparently after installing the update, Windows has been refusing to successfully detect Nvidia graphics cards installed to the systems.

This issue is leading many of the systems to regularly crash and, as you might expect, not do very well in terms of gaming.

Microsoft has said:

“To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia dGPUs from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until this issue is resolved.”

What If I Already Installed It?

Well, if you’re not having any problems, then don’t worry. If it ain’t broke, right? – One of the more obvious solutions if you are getting this issue, however, is to see whether you can roll back the update. An option usually offered as Windows 10 ‘saves’ your prior O/S state before any update.

Oh, and in case it needed mentioning, clearly don’t try to manually make the update until it’s fixed!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!