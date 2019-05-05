The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Comparison Video Released

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked

I went back to play The Witcher 3 a few months back, and it was brilliant. However, I did not think at the time “Hmm, this game has not aged well at all.” If anything, it looked even better than I remembered! Of course, despite the game already looking great, modder “Halk Hogan PL” has been buffing things up with impressive results.

HD Reworked Project

The modder has released a new video, which showcases the vanilla textures and his new and improved ones. New high-quality meshes, lots more details, greatly improved textures, the lot. The end result is pretty drastic. You wouldn’t think there was this much room to improve things.

Bits n’ Bobs

This mod has been a labour of love, with plenty of updates. The newest additions are things like horses, rocks, woods, carts, that kind of thing. It seems that no stone is being left unturned; literally.

Very high-quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff)

Very high quality accurate normal maps, almost all are baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normal maps, giving an amazing look with almost any performance hit!

High quality meshes with a lot of details, most of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved

Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased

Specially customized materials for all reworked stuff

Keeping everything in vanilla game style

Release Date

While we have a video below, the modder said they’ll have a release date for this version very soon. You can download all the current versions of this mod and see a full changelog here.