The Witcher 3 Mod Adds Huge Destruction Magic!

Tired of the usual spells in The Witcher 3? I wasn’t either, at least until I saw this mod. Basically, it takes the regular spells and signs and gives you much more amped up destruction spells instead. Why cast a simple fire spell when you can cast meteors. Not a fan of space rocks? How about a tornado? A golem then? Your choice!

How to Use Them

Basically, you equip them in your slots, allowing you to unlock these mighty super-destruction powers. Albeit the mod requires you to buy the items from novigrad and ofieri merchants. They’re all lore-friendly though, despite what you might think, which makes them even more awesome. Of course, if you want the stock spells back, just unequip them, so no fear of breaking the games natural functions.

Where to Get Them

For those wanting to download the mod, you can do so here. It’s called “Magic Spells for Signs for The Witcher 3.” You can thank modder “menschfiend13” for their hard work on this one.

What the Modder Had to Say