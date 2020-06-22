The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0 Mod Released

It may not be the biggest news we’ll bring you today, but it’s one that I’m pretty excited about myself. Modder Aleks Vucovic has released The Witcher 3 Redux 3.0. What is it you ask? It’s a complete rebalance of many core aspects of the game. Think of it as an overhaul that sticks true to the core game, but tightens up the balancing, the feel, the response.

Redux 3.0 Mod

It’s little things that add up in a big way, such as re-balancing the Burning Critical Effect. Reducing burning damage to you and enemies during a rain storm is another example.

If you’re a big fan of The Witcher or even just a brand new player, this is a great mod to get. It doesn’t ruin the original gameplay, but it does offer a bunch of QOL improvements. Combined with a few other modern graphics mods, it’s one that should stay firmly on your essential list.

The Witcher 3 Redux Version 3.0 Release Notes

Rebalanced the Burning Critical Effect as it was a little over-nerfed. See heading below for details.

During Rain/Storms, burn chance from Igni is lowered by 10/20%, respectively.

During Rain/Storms, if an enemy catches alight, burn damage is increased by 10/20%, respectively.

The character screen now displays alternate Igni burn chance when players equip the skill.

Added Elemental Armor ability to Gargoyles – they were accidentally missing in the last update.

Leshen “Root Attack” now scales with enemy level and is a lot more punishing.

Lowered mini-boss/boss human enemy vitality bonus further from +100%/200% to +75%/100%, respectively.

Lowered follower damage by 20% – they were a little over-powered

Wyvern Decoction no longer affects damage over time and fixed a bug where a successful dodge would still increase Toxicity.

Fixed rare issue with combat skill “Fleet Footed” where Geralt would sometimes not have the critical chance bonus applied.

Toxicity should now display on Geralt’s face when drinking Decoctions and should hopefully be less buggy in general and correctly change with toxicity levels.

Lowered “Whispering Hillock” quest werewolf regen by 50% – was still too powerful for early game.

Renamed the Preservation runeword to Augmentation. Slightly reworked it so it applies table and grindstone bonuses each time you are in combat, there by circumventing the vanilla Preservation bug.

DL(v1.6): Excluded a bunch of named characters.

About This Mod

“This mod can be considered a “light” gameplay overhaul as it doesn’t fundamentally change the gameplay mechanics, but still makes enough major changes to be considered more than just gameplay enhancements. Its main purpose is to make the gameplay feel more realistic and lore-friendly where preparation is key. After all, a witcher with no potions is half a witcher. It also attempts to stretch out the levelling elements across both expansions and overhauls the skill system, so you’re not wasting skill points after level 30 just to unlock the later skill tiers in the other trees. The changes are of course subjective but I think they make the minute to minute gameplay more interesting.”

Download

You can download the newly updated mod, and many other mods from the Nexus page here.