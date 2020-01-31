The Witcher Animated Film is Going to Be Focusing on Vesemir

Last week it was revealed that Netflix was planning on bringing a new addition to their Witcher franchise. Rather than being another live-action adaptation, however, this time it was going to be a feature-length animated film.

This did, of course, bring rise to all manner of speculation as to what it could be. Well, in not wanting to keep us waiting, Netflix has given us the answer. The animated film will focus on Vesemir. He’s the chap that taught Geralt just in case you didn’t know.

Netflix Reveal The Witcher Animated Film Details

Now, despite this confirmation, there is (of course) still a lot of speculation as to exactly what we can expect from this. One would presume that it may form a prequel prior to the days in which Vesemir ‘apprenticed’ Geralt. It is, however, entirely possible that it may be a parallel storyline. The only thing we know with some certainty is that it won’t be set after the events seen in The Witcher 3.

Overall, however, I think it’s probably the best choice for a feature-length film. There’s plenty about Vesemir we don’t know about.).

What Do We Think?

We have heard that Netflix doesn’t intend to use any ‘source’ material for this film. As such, we can expect a story that hasn’t been told in-game or in the (excellent) book series.

With it expected to be released (hopefully) before the end of the year, however, this is definitely something to look forward to!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

