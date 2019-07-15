The Witcher Gets the AI Texture Treatment

Good news for fans of the original CD Projekt Red Witcher game. It’s now the latest entry in the series to get AI enhanced HD textures thanks to modder hub997. The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3 were and still are gorgeous looking games. However, the first entry in the series is pretty rough around the edges; in more ways than one.

The Witcher

The new mod takes the textures from the Rise of the White Wolf Enhanced Edition Mod. The bulk of the textures have been run through the AI enhancement engine, spitting out some much sharper textures and details.

I’m not gonna lie, it’s not a HUGE improvement. However, for hardcore fans of the series who want to replay the original, it has some worth. Playing the game while it is looking its absolute best is no bad thing.

Where to Download

The Witcher AI enhanced mod improves the characters, monsters, and the animals in the game. So, I’d suggest using this in conjunction with other mods for the environment and even ReShade for maximum attack. You can find those kinds of mods right here. If you just want the new textures, however, you can download the mod here.