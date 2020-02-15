The Witcher Season 2 Hires An ‘Intimacy Coordinator’ – Ohh Err!

Following the release of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ adaptation, the first series has proven to be very popular. Perhaps surprisingly, with both critics and fans of the franchise as a whole. In a report via PCGamesN, however, while Season 2 isn’t expected until 2021, it seems that things are going to get a whole lot… erm… sexier!

The Witcher Season 2 Hires ‘Intimacy Coordinator’

In the report, it has been confirmed that the production team behind ‘The Witcher‘ has hired Lizzy Talbot to be an ‘intimacy coordinator’. Now, what is this job I hear you ask? Well, essentially think of it as a combination of stunt coordinator, dance choreographer, and strategic flower vase placer.

It is, of course, a lot more complicated than that. The role basically acts as a liaison point for the actors to know, understand and be comfortable with mature scenes. With this being one person’s specific job, however, it almost certainly confirms that series two is going to have a lot more nudity and, by proxy, a lot more sex!

And before you ask, yes, the vacancy has definitely already been filled! So don’t bother emailing in your CV!

What Do We Think?

Well, when we first heard of there being a TV adaptation of The Witcher, one of the biggest elephants in the room was going to be how the series handled sex. I mean, let’s be honest, there’s a fair bit of it available to *ahem* participate with in the games.

If you do, however, lament not seeing enough of Henry Cavill’s rump, then good news! You’re probably going to see a lot more of it jiggling around in Season Two!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!