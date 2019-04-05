The Witness Is The Latest Free Game On The Epic Games Store





The Witness

Since the launch of the Epic Games Store platform last November, one of the major factors in it’s rise in popularity (other than the small matter of being the medium to play Fortnite) has been the regular offering of free games to members.

We have already seen a number of very impressive giveaways including titles such as Super Meat Boy and What Remains Of Edith Finch.

In the latest free game, however, I hope you have your thinking caps on as it’s the criticially acclaimed puzzler ‘The Witness’.

What’s The Game About?

It’s a bit hard to describe The Witness without playing it. The best we could manage would be to call it a modern, bright and beautiful homage to ‘Myst’.

With over 500 puzzles available in game, don’t expect action shooter. If you do, however, want to give your brain a solid massage, this is, without a doubt, one of the best games out there!

How Can I Claim My Copy?

Well, put simply, there’s 3 things you need. Firstly, a PC. Secondly, you need to download the Epic Games Launcher (which you can do so via the link here). Finally, all you need is an account.

After you have all that, simply log in and you’ll see the game being prominantly offered right at the top of the screen. Simply click it, claim your copy, download, and play!

This is, without a doubt, another top drawer release from the Epic Games Store. If you don’t have it installed on your PC yet, you’re remaining awfully resistant aren’t you?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!