The Wolf Among Us 2 is Back On with a New Teaser Trailer

It seemed that when Telltale Games closed last year, the chance of a sequel to the highly-excellent ‘The Wolf Among Us‘ died with it. Admittedly, while the closure of the studio put a big dent in those hopes, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Why? Well, it was one of the few ‘franchises’ of games they developed that they actually owned the rights to. In other words, if the studio was purchased, it seemed the most logical choice for a first ‘new’ release.

Well, if you have been waiting with hope, then there’s some excellent news for you! Following a post on their official website, not only is ‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ in development (again) but they’ve also released a teaser trailer which you can check out below!

The Wolf Among Us 2

The more eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed that when I talked about this game being in development, I used the word ‘again’. Well, just a few months prior to Telltale Games shut down, they did announce that this sequel was in development. Rather annoyingly, just days after I suggested that it seemed more than a little unlikely. Thinking about it, I was technically right about that I suppose.

The point I’m making, however, is that it is unclear whether this is a ‘clean slate’ development or whether they have taken the prior work and carried it on. Is this important? Probably not. I would, however, like to think that this new sequel (at least in part) still carries some of that original DNA.

What Do We Think?

The main overwhelming feeling is that it may be late, but it’s better than never at all. Admittedly, many would argue that during their original existence, rather than acquiring licensing rights to literally every big trend that came along, Telltale Games should’ve worked harder to develop its own IP’s. This has, however, perhaps worked in our favor at this point. Why? Well, of the very few of them, The Wolf Among Us is certainly one of the best. As such, seeing this as the first developed project from the ‘new’ Telltale Games is a great foundation to build the company up again. Unless it’s bloody awful, this will made money and win back a lot of their biggest fans.

Admittedly, this sequel has some pretty big boots to fill to come anywhere near as close to the love that is held for the original game, but (on the plus side) at least a sequel is definitely in the works and, who knows, maybe this is just the start of an exciting new chapter for Telltale Games.

What do you think? Are you excited about this announcement? – Let us know in the comments!