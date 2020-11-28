There’s Going to be Another Nvidia Cyberpunk 2077 GPU!

You may recall, and I daresay that you do, that Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to have been released back in April this year. Well, 7 months on, and two further delays later, all going well (and we’re more than a little prepared for yet another postponement), it does look like it will finally arrive on December 10th.

Going back to around February, however, you may recall the launch of a limited-edition Nvidia 2080 Ti that was supposed to be a coinciding celebration of the game’s intended April release. Well, given that Cyberpunk 2077 had, very shortly prior, announced that it had been delayed, that intended collaboration clearly never happened. As such, that particular graphics card (while since selling for ridiculous amounts of money) has largely now become technologically redundant with the launch of the Nvidia 30XX GPUs.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that to make up for the delay, another custom Cyberpunk 2077 Nvidia graphics card may be on the way!

Cyberpunk 2077 Nvidia 3080!

From what we can ascertain, unlike the prior custom 2080 Ti GPU design that was ‘given away’ by Nvidia to 200 lucky people, this is just a one-off release that has been specifically created (or at least commissioned) by CD Projekt Red as a giveaway of their own.

Although I can’t find any specific links to the competition, I understand that although it is being organized on Weibo (China’s version of Facebook) it is open worldwide and, as such, if you enter, you not only stand the chance to win this literal one-off graphics card but also some other Cyberpunk 2077 related goodies!

What Do We Think?

Given the timing of this announcement, it would appear that Nvidia is not going to release any new Cyberpunk 2077 themed graphics cards directly themselves. Well, if they do, this time around they might actually wait until the game is ready to buy on retail shelves to avoid a similar situation again.

I must admit though, it does look like a pretty cool design. Albeit, one rather humorous person on Reddit has asked how CD Projekt Red, with this singular custom 3080 GPU, managed to grab all of Nvidia’s 3080 stock for December.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!