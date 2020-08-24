Thermaltake Announces the Release of its TOUGHFAN 12 Fans

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has released the TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan which is designed to achieve maximum static pressure and low noise signature for users that pursue high-end cooling.

The TOUGHFAN fan is a PWM controlled fan designed to perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM and is optimized for high static pressure while maintaining minimal noise levels.

Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Fans

The liquid crystal polymer(LCP) fan blades are extremely tensile in strength; it’s low thermal expansion coefficient can reduce the fan’s vibration when running at full speed. Other than that, the centrepiece of the TOUGHFAN 12’s motor hub is made of full steel, and the shaft is reinforced by copper housing, which not only secures the fan but further lowers the noise while the fan is in operation.

The TOUGHFAN also incorporates a 2nd generation hydraulic bearing, which provides not only stability but helps the fan reach a longer lifespan. For users who are looking for a high-performance, low noise fan for their PC, the new TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan will be the perfect addition to their build.

Features

PWM Controlled Fans PWM controlled fans allow the temperature sensor on the motherboard to send signals to the fans, allowing the fan to ramp up when needed or slow down when necessary.

High Air Pressure and High Air Flow TOUGHFAN 12 is designed with a static pressure of 2.41 mm-H2O and with an airflow of 58.35 CFM.

Optimized Gen.2 Hydraulic bearing TOUGHFAN is equipped with an optimized second generation hydraulic bearing. The unique structural design of the hydraulic bearing stores the lubricant in tiny grooves of those easily abraded areas, which not only decreases friction significantly but achieves a longer lifespan.

Anti-Vibration Mounting System The In-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels. The fan is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, maintaining low noise levels when in operation.



Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Out for general release today, Thermaltake has confirmed that the TOUGHFAN 12 retails for €22,32. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the following links.

What do you think? Are you looking to upgrade your system fans? – Let us know in the comments!