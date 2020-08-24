Thermaltake Announces the Release of its TOUGHFAN 12 Fans

/ 23 mins ago
Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has released the TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan which is designed to achieve maximum static pressure and low noise signature for users that pursue high-end cooling.

The TOUGHFAN fan is a PWM controlled fan designed to perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM and is optimized for high static pressure while maintaining minimal noise levels.

Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan

Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Fans

The liquid crystal polymer(LCP) fan blades are extremely tensile in strength; it’s low thermal expansion coefficient can reduce the fan’s vibration when running at full speed. Other than that, the centrepiece of the TOUGHFAN 12’s motor hub is made of full steel, and the shaft is reinforced by copper housing, which not only secures the fan but further lowers the noise while the fan is in operation.

The TOUGHFAN also incorporates a 2nd generation hydraulic bearing, which provides not only stability but helps the fan reach a longer lifespan. For users who are looking for a high-performance, low noise fan for their PC, the new TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan will be the perfect addition to their build.

Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan

Features

  • PWM Controlled Fans
    • PWM controlled fans allow the temperature sensor on the motherboard to send signals to the fans, allowing the fan to ramp up when needed or slow down when necessary.
  • High Air Pressure and High Air Flow
    • TOUGHFAN 12 is designed with a static pressure of 2.41 mm-H2O and with an airflow of 58.35 CFM.
  • Optimized Gen.2 Hydraulic bearing
    • TOUGHFAN is equipped with an optimized second generation hydraulic bearing. The unique structural design of the hydraulic bearing stores the lubricant in tiny grooves of those easily abraded areas, which not only decreases friction significantly but achieves a longer lifespan.
  • Anti-Vibration Mounting System
    • The In-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels. The fan is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, maintaining low noise levels when in operation.
Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan

Specifications

Thermaltake Announces the Release of its TOUGHFAN 12 Fans 1

Where Can I Learn More?

Out for general release today, Thermaltake has confirmed that the TOUGHFAN 12 retails for €22,32. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the following links.

What do you think? Are you looking to upgrade your system fans? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives


Send this to a friend