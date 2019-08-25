Thermaltake Challenger Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Review

The peripherals market is big business. After all, virtually every PC user needs a keyboard and mouse. The Thermaltake Challenger Gaming Combo is there to take care of the more affordable end of the market. Sure, many of our readers love Thermaltakes fully ARGB equipped mechanical monsters and flagship gaming mice. However, not everyone does, not everyone needs those, and most certainly, not everyone can afford those.

The Challenger offers up a stylish RGB keyboard, as well as a decent gaming mouse, and you’ll still get a little change from £30. Or at least, we hope they’re fairly decent, but honestly, I’m not expecting perfection at this price range. I would like to see them be competitive though.

Challenger Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

It’s not the first time Thermaltake has done this kind of thing though. The Commander Gaming Gear Combo I reviewed four years ago offered a keyboard and mouse for £30. I must say, right away, the Challenger looks like you’re getting a lot more style and features for your money, so chalk up one point there Tt.

Keyboard Features

Rainbow Colour Backlight

Gaming Grade Membrane Switches

24-Key Rollover

Anti-Ghosting

Full Keyboard Lock/Unlock

Windows Key Lock/Unlock

No Software Required

Mouse Features

Gaming Grade Optical Sensor

800/1200/1600/2400 DPI Settings

6 Button Design

10m Click Rated Switches

Builtin Pulse Effect Lighting

No Software Required

What Thermaltake Had to Say