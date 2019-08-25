Thermaltake Challenger Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Review
The peripherals market is big business. After all, virtually every PC user needs a keyboard and mouse. The Thermaltake Challenger Gaming Combo is there to take care of the more affordable end of the market. Sure, many of our readers love Thermaltakes fully ARGB equipped mechanical monsters and flagship gaming mice. However, not everyone does, not everyone needs those, and most certainly, not everyone can afford those.
The Challenger offers up a stylish RGB keyboard, as well as a decent gaming mouse, and you’ll still get a little change from £30. Or at least, we hope they’re fairly decent, but honestly, I’m not expecting perfection at this price range. I would like to see them be competitive though.
Challenger Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo
It’s not the first time Thermaltake has done this kind of thing though. The Commander Gaming Gear Combo I reviewed four years ago offered a keyboard and mouse for £30. I must say, right away, the Challenger looks like you’re getting a lot more style and features for your money, so chalk up one point there Tt.
- Keyboard Features
- Rainbow Colour Backlight
- Gaming Grade Membrane Switches
- 24-Key Rollover
- Anti-Ghosting
- Full Keyboard Lock/Unlock
- Windows Key Lock/Unlock
- No Software Required
Mouse Features
- Gaming Grade Optical Sensor
- 800/1200/1600/2400 DPI Settings
- 6 Button Design
- 10m Click Rated Switches
- Builtin Pulse Effect Lighting
- No Software Required
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“The CHALLENGER COMBO is a budget-friendly keyboard mouse combo that comes packed with features. The gaming keyboard comes with a stunning rainbow-coloured backlighting with fixed static and pulse lighting effects, features a durable and tactile membrane rubber dome switch with guaranteed 5-million keystroke lifespan for utmost durability, anti-ghosting technology with 24-key rollover for fluid and uninterrupted gaming, and Windows & full keyboard lock to prevent accidental presses and for easy cleaning. The gaming mouse features a 6 button ergonomic design, equipped with a precise and accurate gaming-grade sensor up to 2400 DPI with gaming-grade switches up to 10-million clicks for long-lasting gameplay. Enhance performance for victory with this responsive keyboard and precision mouse combo.” – Thermaltake