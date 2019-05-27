Thermaltake Commander C35 TG ARGB PC Case Review

Commander C45 TG ARGB

There are loads of cases to pick from in the Thermaltake range. From budget mini-ITX models to gigantic extreme PC cases the size of small caravans, plus everything in between. It seems then, that they have a bit of something for everything. the Commander series is on the more affordable side of things, catering to the mid-tower mid-budget market. Packing tempered glass, funky addressable RGB lighting, a PSU shroud and much more. There’s quite a few to pick from too, just look below, there are six models. Of course, we have the C35, so let’s take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

Two Built-in 200mm 5V ARGB Front Fans

Excellent Cooling Capability with 2-Way Radiator Mounting up to 360mm



Built-in ARGB Switch Board for Different Lighting Modes



Gaming Design, Mesh Front Panel



Riser GPU Support Bracket



Built-in Power Cover



4mm Tempered Glass Side Panel



Superior Hardware Support



Supports both ARGB Color Synchronization with ASUS, MSI,

GIGABYTE, and ASRock Motherboards, and a RGB colour selection button via the I/O Port



I/O Port Supports Dual USB 3.0

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and hardware support, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“The Commander C35 TG ARGB features an enlarged tempered glass side panel, preinstalled two 200mm 5V ARGB front fans and ONE 120mm standard rear fan for optimal system ventilation. The 200mm 5V ARGB front fans deliver 16.8 million-colour RGB illumination and sync with RGB Capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and as rock. The Commander C35 comes equipped with GPU mounting, advanced cable management and the flexibility for high-end components.” – Thermaltake

Product Trailer