Thermaltake Core P5 TI Edition Wall Mountable Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
Core P5 TI Edition
There is a huge amount of crazy chassis on the market these days. In fact, quite a few of those come from Thermaltake. Their new P5 Ti Edition is the latest version of their massive wall mountable display chassis series. While I have no interest in putting such a massive chassis up on my wall, I can certainly see the appeal. Fortunately, the P5 comes with feet so you can stand it on the floor, table, or where ever you desire. Phew!
Equipped with room for an ATX motherboard, huge graphics cards, and plenty of storage, the P5 ticks all the boxes for a standard ATX chassis. However, it’s designed a bit oversized to accommodate a huge water cooling radiator or additional storage, mounted parallel to the motherboard hardware. It’s certainly an interesting design, so let’s dive into the box, and take a closer look at what’s on offer.
Features
- Tempered glass panels 5mm thick
- Wall-mount
- Vertical mount
- Horizontal placement
- Modular panels, racks, brackets, and pre-design mounting arrays
- PCI Riser Cable included
- Horizontal/vertical GPU mounting
- Standard or rotated motherboard mount
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“Take presentation to the next level with the Core P5 Tempered Glass Ti Edition open frame chassis by Thermaltake. The new Core P5 TG Ti comes with 5mm tempered glass panel plus stainless steel panel secure mechanism, four USB 3.0 data transfer ports, a motherboard tray and fully modular design that allows flexibility for 3-way placement layouts (Wall mount, Horizontal and Vertical), dual GPU layout locations: Horizontal and Vertical and placement locations for liquid cooling components. Uncover greatness with the Core P5 TG Ti’s panoramic viewing angle with its full tempered glass window to protect and present.” – Thermaltake