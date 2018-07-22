Thermaltake Core P5 TI Edition Wall Mountable Chassis Review

Core P5 TI Edition

There is a huge amount of crazy chassis on the market these days. In fact, quite a few of those come from Thermaltake. Their new P5 Ti Edition is the latest version of their massive wall mountable display chassis series. While I have no interest in putting such a massive chassis up on my wall, I can certainly see the appeal. Fortunately, the P5 comes with feet so you can stand it on the floor, table, or where ever you desire. Phew!

Equipped with room for an ATX motherboard, huge graphics cards, and plenty of storage, the P5 ticks all the boxes for a standard ATX chassis. However, it’s designed a bit oversized to accommodate a huge water cooling radiator or additional storage, mounted parallel to the motherboard hardware. It’s certainly an interesting design, so let’s dive into the box, and take a closer look at what’s on offer.

Features

Tempered glass panels 5mm thick

Wall-mount

Vertical mount

Horizontal placement

Modular panels, racks, brackets, and pre-design mounting arrays

PCI Riser Cable included

Horizontal/vertical GPU mounting

Standard or rotated motherboard mount

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say