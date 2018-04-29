Thermaltake Core P90 TG Edition Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Core P90 TG

Thermaltake has a reputation for creating big and outlandish chassis. Of course, that’s not a trend that’s expected to change anytime soon, as they’ve sent us their rather bonkers Core P90 TG. It’s one of the biggest mid-towers we’ve ever seen, and likely that you’ve ever seen. It comes with a unique three compartment design that can be mounted vertically, horizontally, or even mounted on a wall if you’re brave enough. Offering the looks of a test bench and a display case all in one, this is a seriously bonkers chassis for those who want something outlandish to show off their hardware. However, what’s it like to build and live with? Let’s take a look!

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Thermaltake has kicked open-frame chassis up to a notch and presented the Core P90 Tempered Glass Edition Mid-tower Chassis. The Core P90 TG boasts the case structure split into three compartments for a graphics card, PSU and other cooling components. The triangular prism-shaped body and two 5mm thick tempered glass side panels turn the Core P90 into a hexagonal prism outlined creature, allowing for an ultimate system display from every angle. Along with its 3-way placement layouts (wall mountable, horizontal laying and vertical standing), 7 drive bays with modular drive trays design and high liquid cooling system expandability, the Core P90 TG permits users upgraded aesthetics and limitless potential with how they want to configure their systems.” – Thermaltake

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and compatibility, please visit the official product page here.