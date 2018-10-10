Thermaltake Debuts New ‘RGB Plus’ View 21 and View 71 Cases

/ 53 mins ago

Thermaltake Launches the View 21 and 71 TG RGB Chassis

More RGB and More Tempered Glass from Thermaltake

In case you have not had your fill of tempered glass and RGB LED chassis options yet, Thermaltake has new cases for you. Introducing the new View 21 TG RGB Plus and View 71 TG RGB Plus chassis available. The View 21 being a mid-tower unit, while the View 71 is a full-tower case.

Thermaltake has plenty of cases under their View case series. Including the View 22 TG RGB and View 32 TG RGB which we have reviewed here previously at eTeknix. The View 21 TG RGB and View 71 TG RGB continues that tradition of simple elegance, while offering comprehensive water cooling support.

What is the New with These New “Plus” Versions?

The View 71 TG RGB Plus is of course based on the previously released View 71 TG case. Similarly, The View 21 TG RGB Plus is based on the View 21 TG RGB case.  This new “RGB Plus” variant however, incorporates the The TT RGB Plus Ecosystem with digital LEDs.

It is an intelligent lighting system that combines the most advanced addressable LED lighting with Thermaltake’s patented TT RGB PLUS Software, Razor Chroma, and Amazon Alexa Voice Service. Which essentially makes these the ultimate Thermaltake RGB LED chassis.

Otherwise, you still get the same 360mm radiator support. And in the case of the View 71 TG RGB Plus, 4x tempered glass panels.

Both cases should be available soon in your local retailer or directly through the TT Premium website.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja