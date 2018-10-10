Thermaltake Debuts New ‘RGB Plus’ View 21 and View 71 Cases

More RGB and More Tempered Glass from Thermaltake

In case you have not had your fill of tempered glass and RGB LED chassis options yet, Thermaltake has new cases for you. Introducing the new View 21 TG RGB Plus and View 71 TG RGB Plus chassis available. The View 21 being a mid-tower unit, while the View 71 is a full-tower case.

Thermaltake has plenty of cases under their View case series. Including the View 22 TG RGB and View 32 TG RGB which we have reviewed here previously at eTeknix. The View 21 TG RGB and View 71 TG RGB continues that tradition of simple elegance, while offering comprehensive water cooling support.

What is the New with These New “Plus” Versions?

The View 71 TG RGB Plus is of course based on the previously released View 71 TG case. Similarly, The View 21 TG RGB Plus is based on the View 21 TG RGB case. This new “RGB Plus” variant however, incorporates the The TT RGB Plus Ecosystem with digital LEDs.

It is an intelligent lighting system that combines the most advanced addressable LED lighting with Thermaltake’s patented TT RGB PLUS Software, Razor Chroma, and Amazon Alexa Voice Service. Which essentially makes these the ultimate Thermaltake RGB LED chassis.

Otherwise, you still get the same 360mm radiator support. And in the case of the View 71 TG RGB Plus, 4x tempered glass panels.

Both cases should be available soon in your local retailer or directly through the TT Premium website.