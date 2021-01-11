Thermaltake Unveils DIVIDER 300TG Mid-Tower Chassis

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Case, Cooling, Gaming peripherals, and enthusiast memory solutions, has today announced the launch of the new Divider Series Chassis line up. The Divider 500TG, 300TG, 200TG, 100TG models, including standard and ARGB versions, available in black and white colors. The Divider Series offers a range from M-ATX to ATX form factors, divided by 3mm tempered glass to provide a custom split difference for the next PC build. The Built-in triangular side panel includes side venting to improve airflow. Patented PCIE expansion slots offer secure options for vertical GPU mounting or direct to motherboard with a variety of GPU length support across the series.

Thermaltake DIVIDER 300TG Mid-Tower Chassis

The DIVIDER 300TG mid-tower chassis supports ATX form factor motherboards and is available in black and white colors. Divided into both sides, combing 3mm tempered glass and ventilated steel side panels provide a balance of view while including ventilation for better cooling performance. Supporting up to 360mm GPU lengths with the radiator mounted in front, take advantage of side radiator mounting for even larger GPUs while keeping the fans in the front. Top-mounted I/O ports include USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C with USB 3.0 ports and HD audio for easy connectivity.

Add color to the next build with the DIVIDER 300TG ARGB, also available in black and white case colors, including (3) 120mm ARGB PWM fans preinstalled on the front. SYNC up with ASUS Aura, ASROCK Polychrome, BIOSTAR RGB, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light through the included ARGB controller allowing users to add on even more ARGB products all controlled through one software.

The DIVIDER 300TG Series offers cooling customizations with both front and side radiator mounting options (280mm/360mm Front | 240mm Side) to provide multiple cooling fitments for both CPU and GPU AIO cooling options. Additional fan options on the top and back of the case offer more cooling and RGB. Filters included around the case help prevent dust and easy to remove for cleaning. Go vertical with Patented PCIE expansion slots to rotate the GPU vertically or direct to the motherboard, all built into the case.

Built-in full-length PSU cover allows users to hide the mess and let the case look its best. They offer a window view to the PSU, with multiple pass-through for the cables, radiator, HDD/SSD storage options, and ventilated top. Larger cable grommets give users better cable positions and more space. Modular side plate offers storage when not using a radiator with SSD mounting also included behind the motherboard.

Price & Availability

The DIVIDER 300TG will be available from US retailers in February. More DIVIDER Series models will be available later this year.

MSRP

DIVIDER 300TG ARGB: $109.99

DIVIDER 300TG ARGB SNOW: $114.99

DIVIDER 300TG: $79.99

DIVIDER 300TG SNOW: $84.99

For more information on this and their other wide range of products, you can check out the official Thermaltake website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!