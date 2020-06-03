Thermaltake Expo Day 2 Reveals New Amazing Products!

It’s day 2 of the Thermaltake virtual expo and day 1 was certainly eventful with a lot of new products announced. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about that, you can check the link here!

Today, however, is a new day! So, what has Thermaltake announced? Well, while not quite as many products have been revealed, what they lack in quantity is certainly massively made up for in quality!

Thermaltake Launches the World’s First CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler

Kicking things off with a big one, Thermaltake has presented the first-ever product that combines memory and an AIO liquid cooler, the Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler.

The Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler is compatible with TOUGHRAM RC memory modules (Sold separately) and grants further expandability which allows users to equip a high-quality all-in-one cooling system, including a water block, radiator, an ARGB controller, and three high airflow 120 mm fans on the RC360 version and two high airflow 120 mm fans on the RC240 version. Other than that, Floe RC360/RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler can be synchronized with motherboards equipped with 5 V addressable RGB headers such as ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ and ASRock Polychrome, allowing users to control the lights directly from the motherboards RGB lighting software.

Motherboard RGB Sync Ready Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ, and ASRock Polychrome. The Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler supports motherboards equipped with 5 V addressable RGB headers, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.

ARGB Sync Radiator 120 mm Fan The product is equipped with Thermaltake’s 120 mm ARGB Sync Radiator Fan. It features compression blades, hydraulic bearings, and a 16.8 million color LED ring with nine addressable LEDs that are ready to sync with 5 V RGB capable motherboards.

High-Efficiency Radiator Specially designed with a large surface radiator, Floe RC360/RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler increases heat dissipation.

High-Performance Water Block The high-performance copper base plate accelerates heat conductivity. The pre-filled coolant reduces any hassle for liquid replenishment. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cables deliver heavy durability and prevent the tubing from any damage.

Hardware Supported It can support the latest Intel and AMD CPU and compatible with universal sockets (including Intel LGA 1200).

Memory Water Block Lighting The waterblock for the memory strips are equipped with four lighting strips, featuring 36 addressable LEDs that allows users to show their RGB lightings.

Compatibility Floe RC360/RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler is compatible with TOUGHRAM RC DDR4 Memory Modules – Our modules feature the same quality that customers expect from the TOUGHRAM Memory line. Launching in frequencies of 3,200 MHz, 3,600 MHz, 4,000 MHz, and 4,400 MHz in kits of 8GBx2 modules; users may find a configuration to fit any PC allowing installation capacity of up to 32 GB on mainstream 4-DIMM slots.



Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB 32GB and 64GB Memory

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, proudly announces their high capacity, high clock rate memory, the TOUGHRAM RGB 32 GB (2x16GB) and 64 GB (2x 32 GB), coming in both black and white versions. The TOUGHRAM RGB 32 GB comes in three clock rates, 3200 MHz, 3600 MHz, and 4000 MHz, and the TOUGHRAM RGB 64 GB comes in 3200 MHz and 3,600 MHz. For the best video editing qualities, Thermaltake now launches our high capacity memories to ensure that we meet the users’ needs. To provide high stability PC performance, all ICs are tightly-screened and coated with a ten-layer PCB.

Uniquely designed TT premium heat spreader with ten high lumens individual addressable LEDs not only dispatches heat faster but lets users show off 16.8 million colors with countless lighting combinations. TOUGHRAM RGB 32 GB (2x 16 GB) and 64 GB (2x32GB) memories are compatible with Intel Z490 and AMD X570 chipsets and is now Intel XMP 2.0. ready. Furthermore, users can use NeonMaker or TT RGB Plus software to control the lighting effects. The TT RGB Plus software can also support other software such as TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Razer Chroma, to adjust the lighting. Upgrade to the TOUGHRAM RGB 32 GB (2x 16 GB) and 64 GB (2x 32 GB) for high-quality and high functioning stable memory.

