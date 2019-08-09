Thermaltake Floe DX RGB 360 TT Premium Edition Review

Out of all the companies currently vying for your business in the AIO liquid cooling market, Thermaltake is, without a doubt, one of the best and busiest! We have reviewed many of their products in the past and, quite frankly, have never failed to be impressed with their performance, aesthetics and (perhaps most importantly) their highly-competitive price points at which their numerous products are offered.

Thermaltake Floe DX RGB 360 TT Premium Edition

The Thermaltake Floe DX RGB 360 TT Premium Edition (hereafter to be referred to simply as the Thermaltake Floe DX) represents their latest AIO liquid cooler design and also one of their more ‘high-end’ products in terms of their usual releases.

Featuring a triple fan design and highly impressive RGB features, this certainly looks good. Based on the excellent reputation that Thermaltake has, we fully expect this to perform amazingly too!

Features

Built-in Riing Duo RGB fans

Digital control addressable LEDs rings on water block and fans

16.8 million colour RGB spectrum

Top of the line liquid cooler, equipped with power and performance. No refills needed!

Supports Intel and AMD chipsets

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

Accessories!

Out of the box you are given everything you require to successfully connect this cooler to your system. In addition, however, Thermaltake also gives you a very handy RGB control hub which, essentially, acts as your main central port for all connections.

The components themselves are well presented within individual packaging (depending on if you are using Intel or AMD) and, overall, make the installation experience very straight forward. More on that later in the review!

Packaging

The packaging for the Thermaltake Floe DX carries all the branding we have come to expect from them. Black, red, white and a lot of eye-candy to catch your attention!

While the front gives you a nice clear video of the cooler (with all its RGB glory) the rear gets into the technical details. The information is well presented and gives you a nice clear (but detailed) idea of what you’re getting here!