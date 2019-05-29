Thermaltake Go Big With Loads of Computex Product Launches

Thermaltake at Computex 2019

We must admit that when it comes to PC component manufacturers, we have more than a little soft spot here for Thermaltake. In relative terms, they are still a relative newcomer to the Western market. They have, however, certainly been working hard to introduce many new and innovative products! One which (I’m sure they hope) will end up in your PC!

During Computex 2019, however, they have clearly been focusing a lot of attention to the event by using it to reveal a number of key brand new products. So many, in fact, that they should suit almost every need or requirement!

With so many brand new product releases, it was genuinely hard to pick those to highlight. We will, however, give you a brief rundown of some of the more notable releases below! – Let’s see what they have got!

S Series Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is thrilled to announce the Thermaltake S Series Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis which includes S500 Steel TG and S300 Steel TG. Expanded from Thermaltake A Series Tempered Glass Edition Chassis. The S Series Steel TG maintains the main element of elegant and sleek design. Made of steel with a dark front panel that features the S Series TG’s mystery and strength. The 200mm fan is able to be installed into the S Series Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis. Maximizing the cooling performance. From now on, PC builders will have even more options for a clean, elegant, and modern chassis from Thermaltake

Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling , Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions, announced the premium water cooling kit – Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit at COMPUTEX 2019 from May 28th to June 1st . The Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit features a premium-quality combo kit. Which is ready to be controlled by the TT RGB PLUS software; it also supports the Razer Chroma and Amazon Alexa Voice Service. The Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit includes the Riing Duo 12 RGB Radiator Fans. A Pacific W5 RGB CPU Water Block. Pacific PR22-D5 Plus Pump/Reservoir Combo. Pacific CL360 Plus RGB Radiator. A bottle of T1000 Coolant Pure Clear. Eight C-Pro G14 PETG 16mm OD Compressions. Eight V-Tubler PETG Tubes and other accessories. Every component in the Pacific CL360 Max D5 Water Cooling Kit is particularly selected by Thermaltake PC DIY experts. The Pacific CL360 Max D5 Water Cooling Kit is aimed toward users who just stepped into the PC DIY Liquid Cooling field and might be confused with the complex components on the market. Or an enthusiast who is pursuing software compatibility for a digital liquid cooling system.

TOUGHRAM RGB / TOUGHRAM DDR4 Memory

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions, proactively participates in the memory market by announcing brand new premium memory products – TOUGHRAM RGB and TOUGHRAM. Besides, the innovative WaterRam RGB Liquid Cooling Memory kit, Thermaltake has expanded its lineup with the clock speed of 3600MHz. The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB and TOUGHRAM DDR4 Memory lineup is aiming at high performance gaming/overclocking. TOUGHRAM RGB series range from 3000MHz, 3200MHz and 3600MHz. The RGB lighting effects designed for the TOUGHRAM RGB with its addressable RGB lighting settings can be synchronized. With the TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Razer Chroma. TOUGHRAM memory series range from 2400MHz to 3000MHz. These two memory series are supported by the TT Premium heatspreader design, which are tightly screened memory ICs that ensure outstanding cooling performance.

The TOUGHRAM RGB memory is designed with performance 10-layer PCB. And specially designed lighting circuitry to ensure no performance impact. While the XMP 2.0 supports keeps the memory at its rated speed with just a single setting. When connected to user’s PC via standard DDR4 DIMM slots, the TOUGHRAM RGB doesn’t require any additional cables or connectors to provide full lighting control from within the TT RGB MEMORY Software

Riing Trio 20 RGB Case Fan TT Premium Edition

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions, recruits Riing Trio 20 LED RGB Case Fan TT Premium Edition today as the latest member to the Riing Trio fan series.

The Riing Trio 20 features a PWM controlled 200mm high-static pressure fan and 3 independent 16.8 million colors LED rings. That are pre-installed with overall 60 addressable LEDs.

As part of the TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem. The Riing Trio Series provides LED lighting and fan speed customization via Thermaltake’s patented TT RGB PLUS Software. TT AI Voice Control. And Amazon Alexa Voice Service, users can sync the Riing Trio RGB lighting effects or show local or international weather conditions.

In addition to the latest software support, Riing Trio Series is also equipped with cutting-edge hardware technology. The durable hydraulic bearing, anti-vibration mounting system and compression fan blade design guarantees outstanding cooling performance and quiet operation.

A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Full Tower Chassis

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to announce the new member of Thermaltake A Series chassis. The Thermaltake A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Full Tower Chassis. From the success of Thermaltake A500 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Mid Tower Chassis. Thermaltake takes this case to the next level and creates A700 Aluminum TG. Constructed with a sleek aluminum front panel. A700 Aluminum TG comes in two 5mm tempered glass panels while A500 Aluminum TG has two 4mm tempered glass panels. A Series is designed to have built-in power supply cover for clean and easy cable management. And also supports up to E-ATX motherboard for A700 and a standard ATX motherboard for A500. Accommodating the latest PC hardware including the most advanced graphic cards and air/liquid cooling solutions. The A Series Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Chassis is designed for those who are looking for a chassis with outstanding thermal performance. [One] that is further complemented by a clean and simply designed case.

Where Can I Learn More?

With so many product releases, those above are literally just the tip of the iceberg. We must, however, admit to being more than a little impressed! If you do, therefore, want to learn about these or indeed any other of their product announcements then we have good news!

You can visit the official Thermaltake Computex 2019 website via the link here! – Also, be sure to check out our social media channels for all the latest news. All of which comes straight and live from the event!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Thermaltake products? Does your current PC build have any of them? In addition, which product has impressed you the most? – Let us know what you think in the comments!