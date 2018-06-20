Thermaltake Go Big With RGB, Alexa, and Crazy Chassis

Thermaltake Computex 2018

We’re big fans of Thermaltake, and that’s literally because their chassis are often VERY big. Their new Level 20 VT is the smallest of the new bunch, and even that’s got some meat on it. Following the design of the Level 20, it features those thickly curved rails on the corners, providing a durable frame to mount four tempered glass windows, huge amounts of cooling and hardware.

Level 20 XT

The slightly bigger version of a big small chassis. That’s not a typo, but if you want bigger GPUs, double the cooling, double the radiators, and a larger motherboard, this is the way to go. If anything, I think this one is my favourite, it’s small enough to be cool, but big enough to be practical.

Level 20 GT RGB

A more standard form factor, this one looks closest to the giant Level 20, albeit it doesn’t cost anywhere near as much, or weigh as much as a house. It still uses a horizontal motherboard layout, giving you terrific amounts of space for your water cooling. Plus, the interior layout looks stunning regardless.

Level 20

We’ve seen this one before, and it’s massive! With its triple compartment design, every major section has its own airflow, radiator space, and more. It’s not for everyone, but it’s certainly stunning.

Alexa?

This wall of lights is just set up to show their Alexa app. Now you can ask Alexa things like “What’s the weather in London” and if it’s sunny, it’ll turn yellow. If it’s cloudy, grey, etc. This isn’t just their fans though, as their entire RGB setup can comply, throughout your chassis, peripherals and more. Sure, this is a dumb demo, but it’s a new idea and one that can certainly be expanded.

Another good example is their Overwatch support, as the system and peripheral RGB will change based on which charector you have selected. That’s a pretty cool idea actually, and I wonder what other games will use the tech.

Computex 2018 Coverage

We would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Aerocool, Synology, and Alphacool. Remember, you can check out even more Computex 2018 coverage on eTeknix.com here, as well as our latest 4K video coverage on our YouTube channel. You’ll find our social media links below. Follow us for even more information, teasers, previews, updates and more!