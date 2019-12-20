Thermaltake H200 TG RGB Case Review

PC gamers are spoilt for choice when it comes to affordable PC cases these days. Equipped with a tempered glass side panel window, PSU shroud, built-in RGB front panel lighting and more, the new Thermaltake H200 TG RGB is certainly ticking all the right boxes though. Plus, being available in black and white variants, and with a price that’s around (and often under) £70, it’s sure to grab your attention. It’s a mid-tower, but it’ll support ATX motherboards, a good size PSU, large graphics cards and plenty of storage. If that’s not enough, you’ll find impressive cooling support too, with room for a 180mm tall CPU cooler, as well as a 240mm radiator in the top and/or a 240/280mm radiator in the front.

H200 TG RGB

Thermaltake have their work cut out for them though, as in this price range, it seems every brand has a competitive product with similar specifications. What really makes or breaks a case is added value, build quality and aesthetics. Fortunately, looking at the main features, it seems that Thermaltake has that well taken care of too. Thermaltake themselves say “stylish design, attractive price” for the H200 TG RGB, so let’s dive in for a closer look at what it has to offer and see if that is true.

Features

– With a unique RGB light bar, the front panel of H200 TG RGB presents a smooth and elegant style with a dash of colour. BUILT-IN PSU COVER – Comes with a full-length PSU cover with a ventilated design to enhance the airflow and hide those unsightly cables.

– The Tempered Glass hinged door is designed with a smart lock security system which secures the inner components of your case. H200 is built to be more durable, scratch-resistant and, of course, easy-to-use. SUPERIOR HARDWARE SUPPORT – The H200 has outstanding expandability with support for a tower CPU cooler with maximum height 180mm, a dual VGA expansion slot of up to 320mm in length, and a power supply with length of up to 160mm (with 3.5” HDD Drive installed) and up to 220mm otherwise.

– Optimized for excellent cooling capability with one 120mm fan preinstalled. The case is able to house up to dual 140mm or three 120mm front fans, up to 2x 140mm fans on top, and a radiator size up to 240mm on top to allow users to build a desired high-end system. HANDY I/O PORTS – Two 3.0 USB ports on top of the front panel grants direct access when needed. A specially designed RGB control button provides users with 19 different light effect selections.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake H200 TG RGB product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say