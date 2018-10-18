Thermaltake Introduces the A500 Aluminium TG Chassis

Aluminium with Dual Tempered Glass

Thermaltake is launching the new A500 Aluminum TG case, a 560 x 236 x 510 mm tower style enclosure featuring a sleek and minimalist design. Moreover, the A500 Aluminium TG features a pair of 4mm tempered glass panels. Hence the “TG” in the name. The aluminium parts are made with high precision CNC digital cutting. These are then anodized for water and corrosive resistance.

The tempered glass side panels utilize hinged swing-doors, similar to the View 71 TG chassis. This allows for easier access and maintenance, while letting users show off their hardware once the assembly is complete. Like with Thermaltake’s other designs, a PSU shroud helps in hiding excess PSU cables. Moreover, much of the ventilation sections of the A500 Aluminium TG are hidden along the side edges, maintaining the clean look inside as well as outside.

What Kind of Hardware Can You Fit Inside?

It also helps that the drive bays are modular. Users can install up to four 3.5″ or 2.5″ drives or remove these cages completely if their system build requires more room. With the HDD cages removed, users can install graphics cards up to 420mm long. Although even with it in place, users can still install most triple-fan graphics cards in the market. As for CPU cooler clearance, users can install heatsinks up to 160mm tall.

For liquid cooling enthusiasts, the A500 Aluminium TG supports large radiators at the front or at the top. Specifically, users can install either a 120mm, 240mm, 360mm, 140mm, or 280mm radiator at the top. As for the front, users can install all those as well, except it also includes 420mm radiators.

How Much is the Thermaltake A500 Aluminium TG Chassis?

The A500 Aluminium TG is now available via the Tt Premium website for $249 USD.