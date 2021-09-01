Thermaltake Launch its New Divider 500 Mid-Tower Chassis

Thermaltake has unveiled a brand new mid-tower case, the Divider 500. Available in both black and snow colours, and with two editions: the sensational TG ARGB with motherboard sync and the new variant TG Air which stands for airflow.

With its inimitable body design and special symmetrical triangular panels, the Divider 500 is an ATX mid-tower chassis that is designed with supreme hardware backing, support for DIY liquid cooling solutions, and offers high quality four 3mm thick tempered glass window panels at the front, top, left, and right for the Divider 500 TG ARGB (and two 3mm thick tempered glass window panels at the left, and right for the Divider 500 TG Air). The crystal-clear window design with two TG panels permits users to fully display and admire all the components of their build.

Thermaltake Divider 500 Mid-Tower Chassis

The Thermaltake Divider 500 series contains a mixture of open-frame-styled elements and customizable options, and comes with two extra side panels: an extra TG left side panel for a better view and another extra steel right-side panel for better airflow. Users have the option to switch from perspective to semi-perspective, while looking stunning when fitted with a distro plate (Pacific DP100-D5 Plus Distro-Plate with Pump Combo) with the TG panel on the right side of the build so you can view your interior components from all angles. Notably, the panels of the Divider 500 are different from normal rectangle panels, they are designed with special symmetrical triangular pieces which are rare to the market; the neat and fashionable design pushes aesthetics to another level. The Divider 500 series highlights both thermal cooling performance and aesthetics, users can find four styles in one case.

Features

Divider 500 TG Air – smoother airflow

The design concept of the Divider 500 TG Air is around its airflow. The highlight of this edition is that instead of glass there is perforated T-shaped intake cutouts on the front panel, which represents the TT logo. This design achieves both aesthetics and performance. Compared to traditional panels made of glass or steel, the airflow is more direct and the heat can be extracted more smoothly; and together with two 120 mm preinstalled fans at the front and the rear, the TG Air version is designed to reach better cooling results. There are two panels with perforated T-shaped intake cutouts for the Divider 500 series, on the top and the front panels.

PSU Cover & Riser GPU Support Bracket

The built-in PSU cover is designed to hide unsightly cables with overall good ventilation. Riser cable bracket not only enables vertical GPU installation but also helps reduce the weight on the PCI-E slots.

Display It Your Way

Patented rotational PCI-E slots give you the option to display your graphics card either horizontally or vertically, creating plenty of flexible space for your system.

Excellent Dust Filtration

The Divider 500 series has well-designed dust filtration. For the Divider 500 TG ARGB, there is a removal magnetic fan filter on the inner right side. At the front and base, the removable filters provide excellent dust protection and dirt reduction, ensuring a dust-free environment; For the Divider 500 TG Air, all removable filters on the inner right side, at the front, top, and base provide outstanding dust protection and dirt reduction, guaranteeing a dust-free environment.

Air Intake and Exhaust

The cooling performance of the Thermaltake Divider 500 series is superb. For the Divider 500 TG ARGB, the venting gaps on two sides of the front tempered glass and gaps between two triangular pieces of tempered glass and steel panels on the left side allow optimal air intake. Cooling exhausts are located on the right side of the steel panel and rear of the case; For the Divider 500 TG Air, there are two large mesh panels at the front and top that enable massive airflow. Moreover, the gap between two triangular pieces of tempered glass and steel panels on the left side allows optimal air intake. Cooling exhausts can be located on the right side of the steel panel (two steel panels), rear, and top of the case depending on the user’s overall PC layout design. The additional triangular tempered glass and steel panels for all Divider 500 series not only enriches the build appearance but allows for more flexibility when cooling your system.

Excellent Hardware Support & Cooling Solutions

The Thermaltake Divider 500 series is designed with excellent hardware expansion. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 170 mm (two TG), VGA with a maximum length of 390 mm (without radiator), a power supply with a length of up to 220 mm (without HDD cage), a total of two 3.5″ HDDs and five 2.5″ SSDs or a total of seven 2.5″ SSDs. When it comes to the cooling solution, the Divider 500 series can hold up to three 140mm fans at the front, two 140 mm fans at the top, and two 120 mm fans on the right of the motherboard side. Additionally, the Divider 500 series is optimized for Air cooling and advanced AIO liquid cooling components. It can support a 360mm AIO at the front, 240 mm on the top and on the motherboard side, and 120mm at the rear.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing Thermaltake has not confirmed any regional release dates for its Divider 500 case designs nor how much we can expect them to cost when they do arrive with retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this and other Thermaltake products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!