Thermaltake Launch The Level 20 Gaming Mouse

We’ve already seen Thermaltake unleash an impressive range of Level 20 PC cases. However, it looks like they’re changing gears this week. They’re releasing their first-ever Level 20 series Gaming Mouse! Not only does it look fantastic, but it’s also pretty well equipped too.

Level 20 Gaming Mouse

The Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse is a high-performance gaming mouse. Equipped with a powerful gaming grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor and durable OMRON switches; rated up to 50 million clicks for endless hours of gameplay. With an ambidextrous, ergonomic and lightweight design. Level 20 Gaming Mouse perfectly suits all hand sizes and grip styles for the utmost comfort. Users can customize up to 8 programmable buttons and also synchronize the Level 20 Gaming Mouse into the ecosystem for maximum customization. Take the full control on lighting effects, advanced macro setting, and your key profile to extend personalization possibilities.

Made for Power Plays

High-performance gaming-grade PIXART PMW-3389 optical sensor up to 16,000 DPI delivers superior tracking and response for total control during gameplay.

Durable for Long-lasting Play

50 million clicks rated built to last OMRON switches to ensure utmost reliability for even the most intense gaming sessions.

Customize Your Play

8 programmable button design provides maximum customization options to suit your playing style for that all-important competitive advantage. Internal ARM-based 32-bit microcontroller with 64 kb flash memory ensures smooth free-flowing performance for hardcore gamers.

Light up your Battles

16.8 M true RGB colour illumination. Across 4 zones with 10 customizable dynamic lighting effects for the most personalized of plays.

Game in Comfort

Ambidextrous, ergonomic and lightweight design. Perfectly contours to suit all hand sizes and grip styles for maximum comfort during long periods of play.

iTame Gaming Engine

Connect all your Thermaltake gaming peripherals and TT RGB PLUS compatible products. Allowing you to SyncALL RGB colours seamlessly into one complete ecosystem. Customize, control, and sync lighting effects, set advanced macro settings, and import/export key profiles for maximum personalization of your setup.

TT RGB Plus Compatible

SyncALL TT RGB PLUS compatible power, liquid cooling, case fan product lines for seamless colour coordination of your ecosystem.

Works with Razer Chroma

All Thermaltake TT RGB PLUS products are able to connect into the Razer Chroma ecosystem. Users who have installed both the TT RGB PLUS Software and Razer Synapse 3 can experience synchronized gaming and RGB lighting effects. From cooldown timers, health bars, and flashy ultimate indicators, to subtle ambient lighting that sets the perfect mood for each game, Razer Chroma provides an experience that transcends the screen and into your full setup, for a truly immersive experience.

TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem

Works with Amazon Alexa

All Thermaltake TT RGB PLUS products support Amazon Alexa Voice Service. Allowing you to control the lights or fan speeds by talking to the Alexa enabled device. With the support of Amazon Alexa, TT RGB PLUS products also offer an additional visual cue for checking current weather condition; in your location or anywhere in the world. All you have to do is simply starting the sentence with “Alexa, tell Thermaltake”, then the lighting colour will correspond to the weather condition in the location.

Availability, Warranty, and Compatibility

Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse is coming up soon in September via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse is backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more information, visit the product page.