Thermaltake Launches Commander C TG ARGB Case Series

Six Different Models to Choose From

Thermaltake‘s latest Commander C series of cases is arriving in the UK soon. This is a new chassis line with six introductory models to choose from. All sporting a tempered glass side panel with dual ARGB fans pre-installed.

These two fans are 200mm in size and mounted in front as intake. Both feature hydraulic bearing, and have nine addressable LEDs inside capable of displaying any of the 16.8 million colors individually.

What is The Difference Between Each Thermaltake Commander C Model?

The lineup includes the Commander C31, C32, C33, C34, C35 and C36. The difference lying mainly in the front panel design, with all six supporting a similar setup internally. Video cards up to 310mm long fits conveniently, as well as CPU coolers up to 180mm tall.

The cooling system in total can house up to two 200mm, two 140mm or three 120mm front fans, and up to two 140mm fans on top.

There is also a built-in PSU shroud which hides the extra cables and houses the internal drive bays.

How Much are These Cases?

There is no pricing information available yet. Although these will be arriving in April 2019 and will be sold by Scan Computers Ltd.

For more details on the Thermaltake Commander C Series Tempered Glass ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis, please visit their product pages: