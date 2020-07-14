Thermaltake Launches its Smart BM2 Semi-Modular PSUs

Thermaltake is one of the leading providers of PC components with their chassis, cooler, memory, and power supply designs all largely being widely praised by both the industry and general home consumers. With the launch of their latest Smart BM2 semi-modular power supplies, however, if you are in the market for a new PSU, these certainly seem to warrant more than a little attention!

Thermaltake Smart BM2 Semi-Modular PSUs

In announcing the launch, Thermaltake has confirmed that their new Smart BM2 power supplies will be made available in power output ranges between 450w up to 750w. In addition, with their bronze-efficiency rating and semi-modular design, they certainly seem to be ticking all the right boxes in what the vast majority of consumers would want from their PSU.

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“Built to deliver 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency with up to 85% of it, the Smart BM2 series is available in 450W/550W/650W/750W. Constructed with a 140mm rifle bearing fan, Japanese main capacitors and other premium components, the Smart BM2 750W delivers a continuous and stable power output at 40℃, allowing near silent operation and reliable performance. With an ample 5-year warranty, the Smart BM2 750W is able to satisfy the market, where value-oriented users are looking for a new power supply with all the latest features.”

Where Can I Learn More?

With four separate models released from the range, while no pricing has yet been confirmed, you can expect these to start hitting retailers before the end of this month. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official Thermaltake product listing via the link here!

