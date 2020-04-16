Thermaltake Launches TF2 Temperature & Flow Indicator

If you have a rather complex custom-loop cooling system on your PC, then it’s important to know that the liquid is flowing well, but also that it’s keeping a good solid temperature. Well, thanks to the launch of the Thermaltake TF2 temperature and flow indicator, you can now apply one of the best monitoring solutions out there to your build!

Thermaltake TF2 Temperature & Flow Indicator

This new release from Thermaltake can easily connect to a custom loop system and with a nice and clear LED segment display, it can give you a live readout of the coolant temperature and rate of flow. The good stuff, however, doesn’t stop there.

With both an audio and visual alarm, you can set warnings on the indicator to alert you to any potential leaks or if your loop is overheating! Better still, with it able to interface with Thermaltake’s TT RGB Plus software, it can relay all the information directly to your PC!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“Thermaltake Pacific TF2 Temperature and Flow Indicator is a 2-in-1 design, the indicator detects coolant temperatures ranging from 0°C to 99°C (32°F -210°F) and displays the value in Celsius or Fahrenheit. The indicator Features temperature and low-flow warning alerts, and is compatible with any G1/4 fittings for easy installation. The TF2 grants the ability to track temperature and flow operating ranges granting total control for your water loops.”

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While Thermaltake has not yet revealed how much this will cost, if you have a highly complex custom-loop system, or just want some extra assurances that everything is running well, then this is an amazing piece of kit. Then again, did you really expect anything different from Thermaltake?

