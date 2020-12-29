Thermaltake Launches the TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo Fan

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has today announced that the new TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is available for purchase.

The TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo is a PWM controlled fan that now performs at a maximum speed of 2500 RPM. These high-quality, great performance fans are made with our 2nd generation hydraulic bearing and metal reinforced hub, which are optimized for high static pressure while maintaining minimal noise levels.

Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo Fan

The liquid crystal polymer (LCP) fan blades are extremely tensile in strength; their low thermal expansion coefficient can reduce the fan’s vibration when running at full speed. If you think you need some extra boost from the Thermaltake’s TOUGHFAN series products, don’t hesitate to try out the TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan.

Some of it’s key features are listed below:

PWM Controlled Fans

PWM-controlled fans allow the temperature sensor on the motherboard to send signals to the fans, allowing them to ramp up when needed or slow down when necessary.

High Air Pressure and High Air Flow

TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is designed with a static pressure of 3.78 mm-H2O and with an airflow of 72.69 CFM.

Optimized Gen.2 Hydraulic bearing

It is equipped with an optimized second-generation hydraulic bearing. The hydraulic bearing’s unique structural design stores the lubricant in tiny grooves of those easily abraded areas, which not only decreases friction significantly but achieves a longer lifespan.

Anti-Vibration Mounting System

The In-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels. The fan is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, maintaining low noise levels when in operation.

Price & Availability

The TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Fan is available for purchase on December 29th, 2020, via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Fans are backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

At the time of writing, no prices have yet been confirmed. If you do, however, want to learn more about Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan, then you can check out the official product website via the link here!

