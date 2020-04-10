Thermaltake Launches the V250 TG ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis

I have to admit to having a very soft-spot for Thermaltake chassis designs. Not only do they pack a lot of functionality, but they also come at a price that is very friendly on your wallet. Oh, and just in case it needed to be said, they look bloody good too!

In announcing their new chassis design, the V250, Thermaltake is clearly looking to tick all of those boxes again. And, from what we can see here, it certainly looks like a solid proposition!

Thermaltake

In something that appears to be an overall revision of their highly-popular V200 chassis (which you can check out our review of here!), in terms of features, the new V250 certainly packs a lot into a nice package!

Sync with Motherboard RGB Software The V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis had been meticulously designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome. It supports motherboards that have a 5 V addressable RGB header. This allows you to control the lighting directly from the software mentioned above. Specifically, without needing to install any extra lighting software or controllers.

Handy I/O Ports One USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, with an HD Audio port, and one easy access RGB button on the top-front panel for users to control the ARGB fans. This comes with seven different lighting effects.

Tempered Glass Panel The chassis comes with one 4 mm tempered glass panel on its left side.

Excellent Dust Reduction Aside from the tempered glass and metallic side panels, a handy magnetic fan filter on the top panel provides an easy solution to keep away the dust and to clean the filter. The meshed metal front panel also has a layer of filtration embedded, which protects the chassis but also ensures airflow. At the base of the chassis, an additional fan filter provides extra protection from dirt and dust.

High-End Expansion Possibilities V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis has excellent expandability. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 160 mm, horizontal VGA placement of up to 320 mm in length, power supply with a length of up to 200 mm (without HDD Rack). Optimized for excellent cooling capability with three 120 mm ARGB front fans and one 120 mm standard rear fan preinstalled. The V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis can house up to two 140 mm fans at the front and top. For radiator compatibility, it can support up to a 360 mm at the front and up to 240 mm on top.



What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The V250 Tempered Glass ARGB Mid Tower Chassis is the newest member of Thermaltake V Series chassis. Its three preinstalled 120mm 5V ARGB front fans can be controlled via the motherboard synchronization software or the RGB switch on the top of the I/O port. Other outstanding features include a 4mm tempered glass panel and full-length PSU cover for overall exceptional performance which is ideal for both gamers and enthusiasts.”

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

With a price in the region of £59.99, the Thermaltake V250 certainly seems to represent some excellent value for money. If you were, therefore, looking for a great looking PC case that’s a pleasure to work with, this design certainly looks to be one of the best options around at the moment! We can’t wait to see for ourselves though!

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? Do you own any Thermaltake products in your system? If so, what do you have? – Let us know in the comments!