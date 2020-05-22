Thermaltake Launches TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4-4600 Memory

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has just announced the launch of its high clock rate memory, the TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 4600 MHz 16 GB (2x8GB). A RAM kit that is available in both black and white versions.

Besides the previous TOUGHRAM RGB 4000 MHz and TOUGHRAM RGB 4400 MHz Memory, Thermaltake has now reached a new level, the TOUGHRAM line with a new higher clock rate of 4600 MHz in 16 GB (2x8GB) to ensure that the highest-end of users’ needs are met.

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4-4600

A uniquely designed TT premium heat spreader with ten high lumens individual addressable LEDs not only dispatches heat faster but can allow users to show off 16.8 million colors with countless lighting combinations. Furthermore, users can use NeonMaker to customize and control the lighting effects, or even synchronized TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 4600 MHz Memory with the TT RGB Plus software to maximize the control of RGB effects.

TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 4600 MHz Memory is also compatible with Intel Z490 and AMD X570 chipsets and supports Intel’s XMP 2.0. If you’re looking for high-quality, high functioning stable memory, then the TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 4600 MHz seems like a fantastic option!

Features

Tightly-Screened ICs: Hynix D-die memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.

Aluminium Heat Spreader with RGB lighting: The brushed aluminium heat spreader delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs with ten LEDs for showing lighting effects.

Exclusive TOUGHRAM Software: The software can monitor real-time temperature, frequency, and performance via a simple interface with ease.

Intel XMP 2.0 Ready: Overclock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting.

Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Software: NeonMaker is a new advanced editing software for RGB lighting customization. NeonMaker provides various stunning pre-set lighting effects but also allows users to edit their lighting effects, granting access to further customizable lighting options.

Patented TT RGB PLUS Software & App: Monitor the fan performance, adjust the fan speeds, and customize the lighting effects for Thermaltake RGB PLUS series products with the patented TT RGB PLUS Software and an exclusively designed mobile app.

SyncALL, Say “Hello TT” – Thermaltake AI Voice Control: Talking to the TT RGB PLUS App is a more relaxed and faster way to set up lightings for your systems. You can ask the AI to turn the lights on or off, switch lights modes, dim the lights, change light colors, or adjust lights speeds or fan speeds.

Works with Amazon Alexa: All Thermaltake TT RGB PLUS products support Amazon Alexa Voice Service, allowing you to control the lights or fan speeds by talking to the Alexa-enabled device. With the support of Amazon Alexa, TT RGB PLUS products also offer an additional visual cue for checking current weather conditions in your location or anywhere in the world. All you have to do is simply starting the sentence with “Alexa, tell Thermaltake,” then the lighting color will correspond to the weather condition in the location.

Limited Lifetime Warranty: TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 4600 MHz Memory offers a limited lifetime warranty for the RAM.

Where Can I Learn More?

As noted above, the TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4-4600 memory kits are available in both black and white. If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the following websites:

What do you think? Are you impressed with this new memory? Are you in the market for some super-fast RAM? – Let us know in the comments!