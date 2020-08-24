Thermaltake Launches the Versa T25 Tempered Glass Case

Thermaltake is a brand well associated with its wide range of quality PC components including memory, cooling, power supplies, and case designs. In regards to the latter, however, we have a brand new addition with the Versa T25. A mid-tower case featuring tempered glass panels and high-levels of functionality and performance.

Thermaltake Versa T25

The Thermaltake Versa T25 comes packed with a lot of excellent features that will be music to the ears of the savvy PC chassis consumer. Some of these include; a tempered glass panel to the front and left side, a power supply covering shroud, a design to minimize dust accumulation, and excellent levels of hardware support for coolers, memory, and graphics cards.

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“Designed for PC builders who want a sleek, liquid-looking supported case with great airflow and a crystal-clear tempered glass panel – the Versa T25 Tempered Glass Mid Tower Chassis is the ultimate and budget-friendly PC. Beautifully constructed with two tempered glass panels at the front and on the side allow you to display your interior hardware. Moreover, the Versa T25 TG is the first case from the Versa Series that can fit 200mm fans at the front for a greater intake. It supports a huge range of air and liquid cooling hardware, high-end GPUs, and even a handy PSU cover in the base.”

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Thermaltake has not revealed the price nor specific regional release date for the Versa T25. If you do, however, want to learn more about this new chassis, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

