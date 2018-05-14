Thermaltake Launches View 32 TG RGB Edition Case

Thermaltake Launches View 32 TG RGB Edition Case

Tempered-Glass on Four Sides

Thermaltake is announcing the launch of the View 32 TG RGB Edition chassis. The “TG” of course, refers to tempered-glass, which this case has on four sides. That is 4mm thick on both left, right, front as well as top area. To make opening the side panels easier, Thermaltake also incorporated swing-hinges to easily access the internal components.

The RGB part refers to the RGB LED integration. A single button control on the top-front panel provides 5 lighting modes of 256-color Riing 12 LED RGB fans. Having an RGB LED motherboard is not necessary to use this feature. Inside is an RGB switch board which supports up to eight Riing RGB LED fans.

What Other Features Does the View 32 TG RGB Edition Chassis Have?

Aside from the tempered glass and RGB LEDs, the View 32 provides plenty of room for even enthusiasts-class components. Maximum CPU cooler height is up to 160mm and maximum video card length is up to 400mm. Even power supplies up to 220mm long are supported with ease. As for storage support, there’s room for two 3.5″ drives and three 2.5″ drives.

Radiator support at the top is for 120 and 240mm, while the front supports 120, 240 and 360mm radiators. That means it also supports up to 2x 120mm fans at the top, as well as up to 3x 120mm fans at the front.

The entire chassis measures 480 x 227 x 524 mm and weighs 8.2 kg without any components installed. The heavy weight is obviously due to the heavy duty tempered-glass panels.

