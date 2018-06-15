Thermaltake Launches the View 71 TG Snow Edition Chassis

New Snow Edition Chassis from Thermaltake

Thermaltake launched the View 71 TG (tempered glass) case over 10 months ago. We even reviewed it here at eTeknix, receiving an Editor’s Choice award. Now this chassis will be available in an all-white “Snow Edition” version.

The View 71 TG is an EATX case featuring swing door panels. This case was on display during Computex 2017 inside Thermaltake’s booth and it is quite impressive in person. Unlike most cases which only have a left or dual tempered glass side-panel, the View 71 TG uses four pieces of 5mm thick tempered glass for the front, top and side panels. Now with a white internal colour, users do not even need to use RGB LED lighting to illuminate the hardware inside.

What Kind of Hardware Supports is Available in the View 71 TG Snow Edition?

The Thermaltake View 71 TG is Tt LCS certified, which means it supports a variety of liquid cooling options. Radiators measuring 360mm or 420mm can fit at the top, front or along the side wall. It also comes ready for a vertical GPU mount.

In terms of clearance, CPU coolers up to 190mm tall can comfortably fit inside. Power supply units can be up to 220mm long as well. As for video cards, there is room for up to 410mm long units as long as the HDD cage is removed. With the HDD cage in place, it is still decently spacious with 310mm of clearance.

How Much is the View 71 TG Snow Edition?

It is now listed on the EU TT Premium website for €184.90. However it is listed as “out of stock” at the moment so it will most likely take a few more days.