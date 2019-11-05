Thermaltake Level 20 HT Full Tower Review

Thermaltake continues their endless pursuit of absurdly large PC cases today. It really is nothing new to expect a Thermaltake case to be enormous, as they’ve already really taken the “go big or go home” mantra to heart; they never go home. What’s staggering about this case, however, is the sheer volume of features it has. Honestly, I 100% guarantee we don’t cover them all in this review, there’s just too damn many. That should give you some idea of the scale of the absolute unit that is the Level 20 HT.

Thermaltake Level 20 HT

The Thermaltake Level 20 HT measures in at 613 x 468 x 503mm. Or 24.13 x 18.43 x 19.8 inches if you so prefer. That’s pretty darn big, and the whole thing stands with the size and shape of a rack mount cabinet. It is a full tower, so as you could expect, it’ll support E-ATX motherboards with ease. GPU, CPU, PSU and other clearances just aren’t going to be an issue either. It has 260mm clearance for the CPU cooler, and there isn’t an air cooler on the market that big. The GPU has 400mm clearance and the PSU 200mm clearance. So, a big PC case has lots of space inside, there’s a shocker!

Full-Tower – TO THE MAX

Of course, the rediculous hardware support doesn’t stop there with the Level 20 HT. It’s LCS certified, which means the whole thing can be broken down faller than an Ikea bookcase. This makes it extremely modder-friendly. Furthermore, it also means that custom-loop cooling is broadly supported throughout. You’ll find no less than 13 x 120mm fan mounts. However, you can also use an 8 x 140mm + 3 x 120mm configuration. Of course, this all extends to radiator mounts too, with various configurations of (up to) 360mm and 280mm radiators supported throughout.

Features

Steel & Plastic & 4 x Tempered Glass

Top- front I/O ports with 2 x USB 3.0, 2 USB2.0, 1 x Type-C

2 preinstalled 140mm standard fans with removable filters

2 drive bays with modular drive racks design

LCS & Advance Cable Management

Available in black or white (snow Edition)

Specifications

The specifications and hardware support of this case are extensive, so for any further details, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.