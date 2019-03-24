Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Level 20 RGB

The Thermaltake Level 20 series is a clear winner for them. We’ve seen a bunch of simply stunning PC cases in their Level 20 lineup over the last couple of month. Of course, the natural progression is to see that ethos spill over into their peripherals. The new Level 20 RGB sticks true to what we’ve seen from Thermaltake in the past; Go big or go home. Not their official motto, but I doubt they would disagree with me on that one.

Features

This is a premium keyboard, packed full of high-end features. That means you’ll find a choice of Cherry switches, such as the MX Speed (Silver) we have in the one I’m reviewing today. That’s interesting, as many TT keyboard of the past featured Kailh, but I’m sure some enthusiasts will appreciate the change, others won’t really care.

There’s a thick aluminium top plate, giving the keyboard both stunning aesthetics, but also durable build quality. Into which, you’ll find a plethora of RGB. Not just the keyboard, but also on the logo, on literally every edge, and some extra in the middle‽ More on that shortly.

As if that isn’t enough, it comes with multimedia control, USB and audio pass-through, Amazon Alexa support, TT Sync, Razer Chroma support, and so much more!

Specifications

What Thermaltake Had to Say