Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 4 hours ago
Level 20 RGB
The Thermaltake Level 20 series is a clear winner for them. We’ve seen a bunch of simply stunning PC cases in their Level 20 lineup over the last couple of month. Of course, the natural progression is to see that ethos spill over into their peripherals. The new Level 20 RGB sticks true to what we’ve seen from Thermaltake in the past; Go big or go home. Not their official motto, but I doubt they would disagree with me on that one.
Features
This is a premium keyboard, packed full of high-end features. That means you’ll find a choice of Cherry switches, such as the MX Speed (Silver) we have in the one I’m reviewing today. That’s interesting, as many TT keyboard of the past featured Kailh, but I’m sure some enthusiasts will appreciate the change, others won’t really care.
There’s a thick aluminium top plate, giving the keyboard both stunning aesthetics, but also durable build quality. Into which, you’ll find a plethora of RGB. Not just the keyboard, but also on the logo, on literally every edge, and some extra in the middle‽ More on that shortly.
As if that isn’t enough, it comes with multimedia control, USB and audio pass-through, Amazon Alexa support, TT Sync, Razer Chroma support, and so much more!
Specifications
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“Take your gaming
endeavorsto new heights with the Level 20 RGB gaming keyboard. Game smart for that all-important competitive edge alongside immersive RGB lighting in over 16.8 million colours. Featuring numerous lighting effects on both the sides and frontface of the keyboard, the Thermaltake Level 20 can be synced using TT RGB PLUS software to match the rest of your Thermaltake products for incredible colour coordination. It utilizes 100% anti-ghosting with full-key rollover to allow for fast execution of simultaneous commands so you can act fast while gaming with your Cherry MX Speed Silver keys, along with multimedia keys and a windows lock key for uninterrupted gaming. With the on-board memoryyou can create and edit up to six profiles to take your in-game settings anywhere, and use the dedicated smartphone app to customize your keyboard even further.” – Thermaltake