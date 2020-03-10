Thermaltake Level 20 RS ARGB Case Review

Thermaltake has a reputation for making their cases big, and today is no exception. Their idea of a mid-tower is what most other brands would call a full-tower! However, bigger can often be better for high-end gaming PC builds, and the Level 20 RS ARGB comes with exceptional hardware support. There’s space for up a 400mm long graphics card, not that there are any that long. There’s room for enormous cooling hardware, such as a 420mm or 360mm in the front, a 360mm or 280mm in the top, and even another 360 mm in the side, and a 120mm on the back. Plus, it comes equipped with a pair of powerful 200mm front panel fans, both decked out with their latest ARGB tech.

It seems then, that the Level 20 RS ARGB is pretty well equipped right out of the box. So, let’s dive in and take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Level 20 RS ARGB

“Inspired by sports cars, the Level 20 RS ARGB has a rising top panel that cleverly hides the I/O ports on its side; The ARGB light bar shown on its front perfectly mimics the afterimage of a car’s tail light. It features two tempered glass panels, ATX motherboard support, patented PCI-E slot design and a removable power cover. The Level 20 RS ARGB comes with two preinstalled 200mm 5V ARGB front fans and one 120mm standard rear fan. The front fans are addressable to deliver 16.8 million-color RGB illumination and unparalleled ventilation. By choosing Thermaltake Level 20 RS ARGB, users can experience the best liquid cooling expansion and advanced cable management. Get ready for your race by choosing the new Level 20 RS ARGB. The Level 20 RS ARGB takes our latest case innovations and wraps them in an ultra-modern and sports style that’s utterly unique in the case market today. Stand out from the crowd with the Level 20 RS.” – Thermaltake

Features

Stylish midi tower, space for mainboards up to ATX

Two tempered glass side panels

Rotatable expansion slots

Space for graphics cards up to 400 mm long

Can hold two triple radiators at the same time

Two 200mm ARGB fans pre-installed

Specifications

As you can see, it’ll handle a 40mm GPU, or 282 with the HDD rack, up to an ATX motherboard, 172mm tall CPU coolers, and a 220mm PSU. That’s pretty big hardware, so compatibility should not be an issue here.

The radiator and fan support is exceptional too. Keep in mind, you get a 120mm rear exhaust fan and two 200mm front panel fans pre-installed.