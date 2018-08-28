Thermaltake Level 20 VT Micro-ATX Case Now Available

Compact Level 20 Case

The Level 20 VT represents Thermaltake‘s latest flagship chassis series in a compact micro-ATX form. It shares similar design and aesthetic features with its siblings, but is ideal for the space-constrained.

Despite the smaller size, the Level 20 VT is just as ambitious, providing plenty of room inside. Even for liquid cooling enthusiasts and performance enthusiasts. The front, sides and top all use 4mm thick tempered glass panels. So the hardware is visible, especially with RGB LEDs inside.

How is the Cooling Component Support Inside?

Ventilation options vary in range. A 200mm fan fits in front and this could be swapped out for up to two 140mm or up to two 120mm. Through rails, the top part can support up to four 120mm fans at the same time, or two 120mm with two 140mm fans. There is also room for up to two 120mm fans at the floor. Lastly, a single 120mm or 140mm fan fits in the rear.

Users can also liquid cool inside, with room for a 240mm or 280mm radiator at the top, as well as a 140mm radiator in the front.

If you need to take a closer look, check out our review of this chassis published earlier.

How Much is the Thermaltake Level 2 VT Case?

The Level 20 VT is now available directly from TTpremium for $99.99 USD.