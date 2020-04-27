Thermaltake NeonMaker Now Offers Additional Support

40 mins ago
Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is now bringing some fantastic news for those who have been dying to try out the NeonMaker software without a set of Riing Quad Fans.

The NeonMaker software now supports the Riing Trio fans and the Floe DX series coolers. Now is the best chance for users to try out the NeonMaker with different Thermaltake products. Not only will you be able to personalize your lighting effects freely by utilizing the NeonMaker software, but you can also synchronize with the TT RGB Plus software to maximize the control of your RGB effects.

Thermaltake NeonMaker

NeonMaker not only provides various default effects, but also lets users customize lighting colors, adjust effects’ via the timeline, and lighting directions using the software editor. It also allows users to personalize their lighting effects on each LED, granting access to further customizable lighting options. There’s no need to wait, enjoy all RGB related features on the NeonMaker software by using Riing Trio Fans and Floe DX series products.

Where Can I Learn More?

Thermaltake Riing Trio RGB Fans and Floe DX RGB are available on ttpremium.com, Amazon and other online shops. Thermaltake Riing Trio RGB Fans and Floe DX RGB are backed by a 2-year warranty for coolers and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more information, you can check out the following product links here!

