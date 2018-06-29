Thermaltake New Core P5 TG Ti Edition Now Available

New Option for the Core P5 Chassis

Thermaltake is releasing a new variant for their Core P5 Tempered Glass chassis refresh called the Core P5 TG Ti Edition. This is essentially an open-frame version with the same 5mm-thick tempered glass side panel. However, it does not have the top, back and front glass panels.

Otherwise, the new Core P5 TG Ti Edition features the same liquid-cooling support flexibility and variable mounting design. Users can use it like a regular desktop tower, lay it flat, or mount it on a wall to display their hardware.

The case is a mid-tower variant from its capabilities, but you should keep in mind that it’s quite large for that with its 608 x 333 x 570 mm measurements and 16.3 KG weight.

Users can add a total of four 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives and either mITX, mATX, or ATX motherboards. It even features 8 expansion slots and four front accessible USB 3.0 ports. The open-air chassis can take ATX form factor power supplies up to 200mm long.

Clearance wise, users can install CPU coolers up to 180mm, video cards up to 280mm with reservoir installed or 320mm without. In terms of liquid cooling, there is room for up to four 120mm or three 140mm fans or a 480mm or 420mm radiator.

How Much is The Thermaltake Core P5 TG Ti Edition Chassis?

Thermaltake did not disclose the pricing yet and it is not yet listed on their TTPremium website. However, it is safe to assume that this will have a price in between the other two Core P5 units. The regular non-TG Core P5 with an acrylic window costs $149. Meanwhile, the refresh of the Core P5 TG edition costs $249 USD.