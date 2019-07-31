Thermaltake Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube Kit Now Available

Thermaltake has a new product which is aimed as a convenient option for custom liquid loop builders. This is the Pacific CL360 Max D5 hard tube liquid cooling kit, a complete solution that just needs to be assembled.

All components are guaranteed compatible with each other as they have been pre-selected. Since this is a hard tube kit, users will also need a tube bender. GPU cooling is extra, but this kit is ready for CPU cooling.

What is Included in the Kit?

This kit includes the Riing Duo 12 RGB fans, a Pacific W5 RGB CPU water block, Pacific PR22-D5 Plus pump/res combo, Pacific CL360 Plus RGB radiator, a bottle of T1000 Coolant pure clear, eight C-Pro G14 PETG 16mm OD compression fittings, eight V-Tubler PETG tubes and other accessories.

As with most Thermaltake products, these are RGB LED ready. The lighting is controllable via their own TT RGB PLUS software. Furthermore, it also supports the Razer Chroma and Amazon Alexa Voice Service. So users can integrate it with their peripherals, plus have hands-off control.

How Much is the Thermaltake Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube Kit?

The entire kit is available now via TTPremium for $499 USD. However, if you want more information, visit the official product page.